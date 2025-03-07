Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: seth rogen, the studio

The Studio Trailer Previews Apple TV+'s Seth Rogen Series: No Notes

Premiering tonight at SXSW and on Apple TV+ on March 26th, here's the official trailer for EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio.

Article Summary The Studio trailer launches, debuting at SXSW and streaming on Apple TV+ March 26th.

Seth Rogen leads a star-studded cast in this 10-episode comedy series.

The Studio follows Matt Remick, tackling Hollywood's chaos as Continental Studios' new head.

Created by Emmy winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, with Point Grey Pictures producing.

With Apple TV+ and EPs Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's The Studio set for its global premiere later today as the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival's Opening Night TV Premiere, we're getting our best look yet at the entertainment industry-skewering comedy series with the release of an official trailer. Starring Rogen and a killer cast of series regulars, recurring, and guest stars, the 10-episode series goes worldwide with its first two episodes on Wednesday, March 26th (with one episode dropping every Wednesday through May 21st).

Along with Rogen, the cast for the upcoming streaming series includes Catherine O'Hara (HBO's The Last of Us), Kathryn Hahn (Disney+'s Agatha All Along), Ike Barinholtz (HBO's White House Plumbers), and Chase Sui Wonders (Peacock's Bupkis) – with Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins set as major recurring guest stars. Now, here's a look at the previously released official teaser and sneak peeks, along with an official overview of the 10-episode streaming series – with Apple TV+'s The Studio hitting screens on Wednesday, March 26th

In Apple TV+'s The Studio, Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting, and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes movies, it's the job Matt's been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him.

Stemming from Lionsgate Television, Apple TV+'s The Studio was created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, alongside Rogen, Goldberg, and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures' James Weaver, Alex McAtee, and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers alongside Rogen and Goldberg.

