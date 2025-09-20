Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: interview with the vampire, mayfair witches, Talamasca

The Talamasca Has Some Serious "IWTV," "Mayfair Witches" Connections

A new look at AMC's Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order reminds us of its connections to Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches.

Article Summary The Talamasca plays a key role in AMC's Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, linking IWTV and Mayfair Witches.

AMC highlights Talamasca’s major connections with a new video montage of key crossover moments.

Talamasca: The Secret Order premieres October 26, deepening the universe's interconnected storyline.

Familiar faces from IWTV, like Daniel Molloy and Raglan James, return to tie the worlds even closer.

Though AMC will be formally introducing us to Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order when it premieres on October 26th, fans of "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe" series – Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat and Mayfair Witches – have gotten to know the clandestine organization a little too well. But just in case you need a reminder and further proof of how connected the latest series is to the action that we've already seen, AMC released a compilation video of some key moments to keep in mind.

Here's some background intel on Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order ahead of next month's premiere:

Here's a look back at the official image gallery that was released to spotlight the cast, including Nicholas Denton, Elizabeth McGovern, William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Celine Buckens, and Jason Schwartzman. In case you're wondering just how much the series will connect with the "Immortal Universe," the series also has Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprising their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.

McGovern's Helen is a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner's Jasper is a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers's Olive is a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens's Doris is strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman's Burton is a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse. Of course, Bogosian is reprising his IWTV role as Daniel Molloy, with Kirk returning as Talamasca agent Raglan James.

AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.

