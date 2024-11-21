Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, The Talamasca

The Talamasca: Maisie Richardson-Sellers Joins AMC's Anne Rice Series

Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) has joined the cast of AMC Network's Anne Rice’s The Talamasca.

With production currently underway, AMC Networks announced that Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Nine Perfect Strangers, DC's Legends of Tomorrow) has joined the cast of Anne Rice's The Talamasca. Nicholas Denton (Dangerous Liaisons, Glitch), William Fichtner (The Company You Keep, Mom), and Elizabeth McGovern (War of the Worlds) also star in the "Immortal Universe" series – with Richardson-Sellers set as Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca, assigned to be Guy Anatole's (Denton) American handler. She is deft with information and a master of disguises in the old tradition of spycraft.

With John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) writing, directing, and serving as co-showrunner alongside Mark Lafferty, the series will focus on the secret organization known as the Talamasca – one that's been a factor in a number of Rice's works. Referred to by the late bestselling author as "psychic detectives," the Order of the Talamasca was established to research, track, and oversee the paranormal world – which, as we've seen, is made up of vampires, witches, werewolves, and more (and it's already made its presence known on both shows). Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe," will also serve as an executive producer (as he does on "Interview" and "Mayfair").

Denton's Guy Anatole is brilliant, handsome, and sharp on the surface – but he's always known his mind works a little differently. On the cusp of graduating from law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. But for that balance to hold and for Guy to survive, he will have to learn to embrace the dark, treacherous depths of his true and singular self.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!