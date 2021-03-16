The Talk Remains Silent Amid New Sharon Osbourne Allegations

In response to new allegations against The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, the talk show will be staying off the air through next Monday, returning on Tuesday as of now. The show originally canceled its Monday, March 15, and Tuesday, March 16, shows- a move that came after CBS launched an investigation into a "heated exchange" between Osbourne and her co-hosts. During the Wednesday, March 10, episode, Osbourne became defensive and pushed back on how her defense of Piers Morgan following his comments about Meghan Markle was being portrayed.

Co-host Sheryl Underwood responded by saying that "while you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist." Osbourne challenged Underwood's claim, asking for specifics. "I feel like I'm about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist," Osbourne argued. On Tuesday, writer Yashar Ali reported that new allegations had come to light from various sources, including that Osbourn "would frequently refer to then-co-host Julie Chen, who is Chinese American, as 'wonton' and 'slanty eyes,' according to multiple sources, including former co-host Leah Remini" and that she "referred to former co-host and executive producer Sara Gilbert, who is a lesbian, as 'pu**y licker' and 'fish eater,' according to multiple sources including Remini."

The network issued the following statement on Tuesday: "CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We're also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on The Talk. This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."