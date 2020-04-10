The Tiger King and I Combines Aftershow with Joe Exotic Update

Netflix's hit docu-series Tiger King has become a global sensation since its release, breaking the streamer's rarely-released viewing records. More than that, viewers are rewatching the true-crime series in waves to catch all of the bizarre twists and turns. For the streaming service, another chapter in the story of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin seemed like a foregone conclusion but this one has a bit of a twist. Set for Sunday, April 12, The Tiger King and I is taking the concept of the "after-show" and combining it with a "Where are they now?" episode. Hosted by Joel McHale, the show will feature guests on hand to discuss the series and hopefully answer some of our burning questions. Viewers will also get the chance to catch up with a number of familiar faces, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Eric Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

One person who won't be a part of this reunion is Baskin, who took to the Big Cat Rescue website to convey her feelings on the matter. Expressing her anger and disappointment in being portrayed as a murderer as well as the reaction she's received from viewers since its premiere, Baskin says, "There are no words for how disappointing it is to see that the series not only does not do any of that [offer a balanced perspective] but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers. As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don in 1997." Baskin takes issue with what she believes is the docu-series' interest in "flash" over the truth, and their unwillingness to let her answer the claims made in it prior to its premiere, "The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims. They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers."

