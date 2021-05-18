The Time Traveler's Wife: David Nutter Directing Stephen Moffat Series

Former Doctor Who showrunner Stephen Moffat's adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife has begun production in New York City, with veteran director David Nutter at the helm for HBO. Nutter, who has directed episodes of The X-Files, Game of Thrones, Band of Brothers, The Sopranos, and The Pacific, will have an executive producer credit and will direct all 6 episodes of the first season. Along with the news of Nutter coming aboard, we also have an official look at the upcoming series via a new preview image:

The Time Traveler's Wife by Audrey Niffenegger is a much-loved novel that tells a love story about a woman who loves a man unstuck in time, who keeps popping at different parts of her life throughout their history together. Moffat has borrowed very liberally from the book throughout his time as showrunner of Doctor Who, reconfiguring it into the Doctor's love story with River Song. The series stars Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones), Theo James (Divergent), Desmin Borges (You're the Worst), and Natasha Lopez (Runner Runner).

Writer and executive producer Moffat said: "This is a story of loss but it's not a tragedy. It's about a time traveler but it's not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love – but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me. I have always loved Audrey Niffenegger's extraordinary, moving novel and it has inspired me many times, so to be adapting it for television is the thrill of a lifetime. Working with David Nutter is a joy and an honour already, and with Rose Leslie and Theo James as Clare and Henry, and Natasha Lopez and Desmin Borges as Charisse and Gomez, this is going to be the love story we need right now." Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Drama Programming quote: "Steven Moffat is the perfect writer to bring this beloved book and genre-bending story about marriage to life. We also couldn't be more thrilled that David Nutter will be returning to HBO to direct all episodes of the season."

The Time Traveler's Wife is an HBO and Warner Bros. Television production based on the book by Audrey Niffenegger, executive produced by Steven Moffat (Doctor Who, Sherlock), Sue Vertue, and Brian Minchin through Hartswood Films; Joseph E. Iberti; and David Nutter.