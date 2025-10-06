Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: taylor swift

The Tonight Show Releases Video, Images Previewing Taylor Swift Visit

NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon shared a preview video and image gallery from tonight's visit from Taylor Swift. Here's a look!

Ahead of her "Tay/Kover" of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, Taylor Swift is checking in tonight with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in support of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. With the festivities set to kick off at 11:35 pm ET/PT, tonight's appearance will mark Swift's seventh on the late-night talk show (with The Diplomat star Keri Russell and a musical performance by The Format also on tap). Now, here's a look at the promo video and image gallery that was released ahead of tonight's show:

Taylor Swift Takes Over NBC Late-Night This Week

Earlier this month, Fallon dropped a teaser that was overflowing with references to Swift and her upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl (dropping October 3rd). We got everything from Fallon placing bets on "10," "6," and "25" (with the wheel hitting "13" – guess whose lucky number that is?) and three showgirls dressed in a style that's very familiar to a certain album cover, to some interesting choice phrases being used (Fallon: "Baby, that's show business for you," the same line that Swift put into play to get the word out about the new album). Shortly after, it was announced that Swift would return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6th, three days after the Oct. 3rd release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Set to kick off at 11:35 pm ET/PT, Swift will be joined by The Diplomat star Keri Russell and a musical performance by the Format.

In addition, the global phenomenon is joining Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, October 8th—five days after her new album dropped. This marks Swift's third appearance on the show (with her previous appearances happening in 2014 and 2021), with the singer/songwriter being the sole guest for the night—a move that the late-night talk show has dubbed a "Tay/Kover" (here's hoping we get a round of "Day Drinking" beforehand). Here's a look back at the video that dropped from NBC's late-night talk show on Monday afternoon, followed by how fans learned about Taylor Swift's "The Tonight Show" appearance:

