The Traitors: BravoCon Rolls Out New Season 4 Teaser – Here's a Look!

Check out the new teaser for the fourth season of Peacock's American adaptation of The Traitors, which debuted over the weekend at BravoCon.

Alan Cumming returns as host, bringing his Emmy-winning wit and style to new episodes this January.

The new season features a star-studded cast from reality TV, sports, comedy, and more.

Season 4 kicks off January 8 with a three-episode premiere and drops weekly episodes exclusively on Peacock.

The Traitors Season 4 is on the way, with a three-episode premiere on January 8, and the season will complete on February 26. The Peacock reality show, hosted by Alan Cumming, has become one of the most popular shows on TV and has also spawned numerous international editions. It has also won a slew of awards, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program for Alan Cumming, Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Check out the BravoCon tease for the new season above, and the full list of competitors below.

The Traitors Is Just A Ton Of Fun

Season 4 debuts with the first three supersized episodes on Thursday, January 8, at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET , followed by two new episodes on Thursday, January 15 , and one new episode weekly through the finale and reunion event on February 26. All new episodes drop Thursdays at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, exclusively on Peacock. Hosted by the impossibly stylish and devastatingly witty Emmy Award-winner Cumming, the Season 4 contestants are: Candiace Dillard Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac) Caroline Stanbury (The Real Housewives of Dubai) Colton Underwood (The Bachelor) Donna Kelce ("Mama" Kelce) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City) Eric Nam (Singer-Songwriter) Ian Terry (Big Brother) Johnny Weir (Olympic Figure Skater) Kristen Kish (Host, Top Chef) Rob Cesternino (Survivor) Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) Mark Ballas (Dancing with the Stars) Maura Higgins (Love Island USA Aftersun) Michael Rapaport (Actor) Monét X Change (RuPaul's Drag Race) Natalie Anderson (Survivor) Porsha Williams (The Real Housewives of Atlanta) Rob Rausch (Love Island USA) Ron Funches (Comedian) Stephen Colletti (One Tree Hill) Tara Lipinski (Olympic Figure Skater) Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother) Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho (Survivor)

(The Real Housewives of Potomac) I personally think that Survivor players have the edge here, but that has not proven to be the case in the last two seasons. Find out for yourself when The Traitors Season 4 debuts on January 9.

