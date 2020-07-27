The Umbrella Academy: Baby Pogo Makes Baby Yoda Feel So 2019

Even with Netflix's The Umbrella Academy set to return to our screens this Friday, July 31, for its second season, we've been trying to suffocate you with coverage so we usually like to keep the posts to one-a-day. But when something this important… nay, something this pop-culture-landscape-changing important, we just can't wait. Still holding on to your The Mandalorian/Baby Yoda/"The Child" fascination? Well, time to stop being soooooo 2019 and get up-to-speed on who owns that crown this year. Yup, that's right: Baby Pogo- and now Netflix is giving us a face-to-face first look at the face that will launch billions in merchandising:

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The series also stars Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.