The Umbrella Academy Final Season Post-Production Officially Wraps

Showrunner & EP Steve Blackman confirmed that post-production on the fourth & final season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has wrapped.

Article Summary Post-production for The Umbrella Academy's final season is complete.

Showrunner Steve Blackman celebrates six years of work on Instagram.

Season 4 storyline details remain secretive, stirring fan anticipation.

Cast and crew hint at an epic finale, with new characters joining the final run.

With the fourth & final season not dropping until August 8th, it goes without saying that we're hanging on to anything and everything that we can get our hands on when it comes to Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá's The Umbrella Academy. But as much as we've appreciated getting a brief look at what's to come in a Netflix 2024 trailer and a set of character posters, showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman shared some news that puts all of that in the backseat.

"Whew!!! And that's a series wrap on Umbrella Academy Season Four Post! Thanks to @everettburrellvfx @twinanator @vonngilmore for six amazing years! Troopers to the very end. ❤️☂️," Blackman wrote as the caption to an Instagram post confirming wrap on post-production.

And here's a look at Everett Burrell's Instagram post also confirming the good news: "That is a wrap on Post Production on The Umbrella Academy, Final season. It has been a wonderful journey with so many great friends. Thank you Steve Blackman and Netflix for their love and support. Now onto the next adventure……."

The Umbrella Academy: Steve Blackman Previews Final Season

It was early in 2023 when Blackmansignaled that the last line of the series finale (S04E06: "End of the Beginning" – directed by Paco Cabezas and written by Blackman) had been written. Meaning that we now knew the titles of the season's bookend episodes (with the final season kicking off with S04E01: "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," written by Blackman & Jesse McKeown). Following that, Blackman shared a look at a storyboard that included the caption, "Power. Unhinged." As for the storyboard, it appeared to show a character unleashing some serious power – but who? Also, are we sure that it's the same person? We're leaning that way – but something about the bottom image vibes differently from the one above it:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Megan Mullally (Will & Grace), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), and David Cross (Mr. Show) have also joined the cast of the final season. Offerman and Mullally will star as Drs. Gene and Jean Thibedeau – "a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of deja vu this timeline has ever seen." Cross' Sy Grossman is "an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back." All three characters are original to the streaming series. Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.

