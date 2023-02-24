The Umbrella Academy: Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally Join Season 4 Cast Megan Mullally confirmed that she & Nick Offerman were joining The Umbrella Academy Season 4 cast and offered details on their characters.

Looks like those early rumbling were true, with Megan Mullally confirming that she and Nick Offerman will be joining the fourth & final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy. Mullally broke the news to ET during STARZ's premiere event for Party Down Season 3. According to Mullally, the duo (married in real life) will portray "a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene, who are college professors. Expected to start filming in a few weeks, Mullally added, "I mean, the deal's not quite closed but let's just pretend it is." The news comes a little more than three weeks after the cast reported for table read ahead of the start of filming.

Here's a look back at the reunion images that were posted earlier this month to officially mark the start of production:

The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production! pic.twitter.com/w7s2bwKsh9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Sheehan's post from earlier that day that found Klaus Hargreeves's real-life later ego checking in from the set. "Our last final and leg – the beginning of the End," Sheehan wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, with an image of Sheehan holding his table nameplate from read-thru and looking pretty sharp fashion-wise:

Here's a look back at Blackman's post from the start of February, confirming that filming was officially underway:

In the following tweets from December 2022, Blackman confirms the episode count:

Written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown, here's a look at the cover of the script for Season 4 Episode 1, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," that Blackman posted early in November 2022:

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." So for a look at the lighter side of time-hopping and universe-destroying, check out the following bloopers from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.