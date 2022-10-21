The Umbrella Academy: No, Robert Sheehan Isn't Co-Showrunning Season 4

As we get closer to the end of the year and with 2023 a lot closer than we're comfortable enough to admit, we've pretty much mapped out the beginning of the new year as the time we need to turn on our radar when it comes to the fourth & final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy. What we're in now is what we like to call the "weird zone," when news & updates on a show could either be tumbleweeds-blowing non-existent or (in this case) things you never saw coming. A perfect example? What resulted from series showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman being kind enough to share a look at how Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves) "contributes" to his office.

Here's a look at Blackman having a little fun with a special prop from filming that he has hanging in his office, jokingly introducing "Cult Klaus" as the final season's co-showrunner. Please keep in mind that it was a joke and not an official announcement that Sheehan would also be stepping up behind the scenes:

Except it seems not everyone was in on the joke. Personally, we chalk it up to folks wanting to know as much about what's to come as possible… and that triples now that they know it's the final season. Thankfully, Blackman was kind enough to take to Twitter to clarify the matter:

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." So for a look at the lighter side of time-hopping and universe-destroying, check out the following bloopers from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.