The Umbrella Academy S03: Emmy Raver-Lampman Talks Allison, Sparrows

As we inch closer to the June 22nd season three premiere of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, the Hargreaves' have been through a lot (and that's being kind) trying to stop an apocalypse in the present-day and in the 1960s, but now find themselves back in the present but in an alternate timeline and about to face off against their counterparts (and alt-siblings), the Sparrow Academy. While promoting her supernatural film from XYZ films Gatlopp, Bleeding Cool spoke with Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreaves) about what we can expect from Allison during the upcoming season, and how the Umbrellas stack up to the Sparrows.

"This season we're definitely seeing a new side of Allison that we haven't seen before, which was really fun to play, to get to explore and create," Raver-Lampman said. "We've gotten to know this whole family so well over the past two seasons and they're constantly being put in these extremely intense scenarios. Allison this season is moving through a lot of emotional stuff." Previously, Allison attempted to reach her sibling Viktor (Elliot Page), in order to stop him from causing an apocalypse that would see the moon crashing into the Earth.

Allison's efforts resulted in her losing her abilities as her vocal cords were severely damaged. While she did eventually get her abilities back, she also fell in love with civil rights activist Raymond Chestnut (Yusef Gatewood) during the second season, looking to change things for the better. The gang eventually reunited and went back to the present day at their original home only to find it's not their home anymore, but occupied by a new group called the Sparrows. "You have a whole new family of superheroes that are seemingly bigger, better, more organized, better put together, and way more famous," Raver-Lampman said. "They have super suits, we have our clothes from the '60s, and we're not very organized or put together at all. I think the showdown between Umbrellas and the Sparrows is really exciting. There are a lot of great dynamics that have been added to the show because of that." Gatlopp comes to on-demand and digital on June 16th.