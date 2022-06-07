The Umbrella Academy Good for Sparrow Academy Business? (Preview)

Geeked Week just wouldn't be the same without a little something from Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy– especially with a third season on the way in a little more than two weeks. And it's safe to say that series stars Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, and Genesis Rodriguez didn't disappoint. Joining host Felicia Day, the six offered some new details on what viewers can expect as well as shared some new looks at the season. What we have below is the preview that wasn't released on its own, and it's a fascinating one that offers some serious insight into the Sparrow Academy and what makes them tick. And from the sounds of things, it's probably taking place immediately after their smackdown of our Hargreeves based on their less-than-nice assessment of their alt-timeline siblings.

Now here's a look at the panel presentation from Monday, with the Sparrow Academy preview beginning at the 5:00 mark:

Now here's a look back at the sneak preview for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 that was released on social media on Monday, followed by a look back at the official trailer (with the streaming series dropping on June 22nd):

After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren't exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone's concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad's new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?

The Umbrella Academy stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.