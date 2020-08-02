The Umbrella Academy Showrunner, Cast Discuss Spinoff Possibilities

Okay, let me start by saying that we will be avoiding MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD! in this post, but there might be a couple sprinkled here and there for the second season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy so be warned. By now, you've either binged the new season or somewhere in the middle of watching in- whichever camp you fall in, we're pretty sure you've already asked the question we have. When are we getting more? As for when that might happen, that's a matter that's still up in the air but series showrunner Steve Blackman and stars Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Tom Hopper (Luther), and David Castañeda (Diego) are up for more "happy returns" just as long as the fans are.

"I think Klaus and Ben [Justin H. Min], or Klaus and Diego – Any of those, to me, would be wonderful spin-offs," Steve said. "I think you could do a limited series with them for four or six episodes, and it would be great. I think even Robert could do his own little thing about Klaus, said Blackman. "Look, you never want to overdo something. But if there's an appetite for it, I mean, I think the actors would be up for it, and we would all be up for it. Because we all love working together. We really get along well. None of us are from Toronto, where we shoot, so we're all away from our real families, so we're the family they get when they're there. It's a nice group of people."

For Sheehan, being able to explore more of Klaus' story (and his relationship with Luther) is an opportunity he wouldn't pass up: "I've loved this whole experience. And getting to play Klaus, it doesn't feel like coming to work, really. It's really fun, and it's about accessing that sort of trickster god energy. It's quite a natural innocence. It's a great source of creativity. And to get to do more of that? Absolute-bots. Me and Mr Hopper have unfinished business on screen. I think we have more to do, definitely, in Umbrella or a spinoff."

Sheehan isn't alone, with Hopper also interested in an extended look at some Klaus-Luther bonding: "I love the dynamic between Klaus and Luther as well, because Luther is so by the book, and Klaus is the absolute opposite," Tom said. "So I feel that there's stuff to be experimented with there, much further." Castañeda has a particular time period in Deigo's past that he would like to see fleshed out: "When Diego was in a band with Klaus and Vanya [Ellen Page]. I would love to see that. I would love to see that place when Diego left and left Vanya by himself."

Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous, and sarcastic, Lila's gifted with a twisted sense of humor.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Ellen Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The series also stars Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Luther's boss, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.

Digital Spy