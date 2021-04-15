The Underground Railroad Trailer Debuts, Amazon Debut Set for May 14th

The Underground Railroad is an upcoming series coming to Amazon Prime Video on May 14th. It looks like it might be one of the must-watch series of 2021 so far if the trailer released today is any indication. Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins is the creative team behind the series, based on the novel by Colson Whitehead. Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, and Joel Edgerton star alongside Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Sheila Atim, Amber Gray, Peter De Jersey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Damon Herriman, Lily Rabe, Irone Singleton, Mychal-Bella Bowman, Marcus "MJ" Gladney, Jr., Will Poulter and Peter Mullan. Check out the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Underground Railroad – Official Trailer | Prime Video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Pq5Usc_JDA)

The Underground Railroad Synopsis

Nothing was given, all was earned. Hold on to what belongs to you. From Academy Award winner Jenkins and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Whitehead comes the Amazon Original limited series The Underground Railroad. Premiering May 14 on Prime Video, The Underground Railroad follows Cora, a young enslaved woman who embarks on a heart-wrenching, history-bending journey to freedom, while being pursued by a dangerous slave catcher, Ridgeway. On her strenuous journey of growth and perseverance, Cora encounters a mysterious subterranean railroad and the timeless truths about what it means to be Black in America.

This looks like it will be a very powerful series. The cast is incredible, the creatives behind it are incredible, and the book won the Pulitzer Prize. This is as close as a slam dunk as you can get for Amazon. All ten episodes of The Underground Railroad limited series will drop on Amazon Prime Video on May 14th. Expect this one to dominate the conversation and clean up at awards time, and from the look of the trailer, rightfully so.