The Vampire Diaries: Caitlin McHugh Stamos on "Snowmageddon" Memories

Caitlin McHugh Stamos (The Invisible Raptor) reflected on filming The CW's The Vampire Diaries during Georgia's "Snowmageddon" and more.

Caitlin McHugh Stamos will be the first to tell you where she stands in her career, as priorities can shift sometimes in Hollywood. Sometimes the itch never truly goes away especially when an opportunity to have fun like she did for Well Go USA Entertainment's The Invisible Raptor, marking her return to the screen in almost seven years. Since her debut in 2007's I Am Legend, the actress became a regular on episodic television with appearances on Fox's Castle, NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, FX's Rescue Me before landing her biggest stint on The CW's Vampire Diaries as Sloan. Before taking on the 2024 film, her last on-screen roles were CBS's NCIS: Los Angeles and indie films Random Tropical Paradise and Ingenue-ish in 2017.

While promoting her horror comedy starring opposite Mike Capes, McHugh Stamos spoke to Bleeding Cool on her four-episode stint in season five and the moment she started realizing the daily grind might not be worth the trouble and if she's been tempted to return to acting before Invisible Raptor. Sloan was a witch of the Traveler subculture offering to fund Wes Maxfield's (Rick Cosnett) vampire research and lend him the support of the Travelers if he helped analyze the doppelgangers' blood in return. Sloan met her unfortunate demise at the hands of Markos (Raffi Barsoumian). Created by Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson, The Vampire Diaries ran for eight seasons on The CW from 2009-2017.

The Vampire Diaries: Caitlin McHugh Stamos on Getting Snowed in on Set and a "Ritual" on Paul Wesley's Stefan Salvatore

Bleeding Cool: What was your fondest memory working on 'The Vampire Diaries?'

'The Vampire Diaries'…That was so long ago, and it was the highest profile show that I've ever worked on and for any significant chunk of time. Coming in the fifth season, where everyone is sort of been set in their ways, I was like, "Hey, so green and fresh." What I enjoyed most was…I was there in Georgia when there was something called "Snowmageddon," and we were snowed into our hotel. We didn't work for like four or five days, and we just hung out.

There were a couple of guys who played guitar; we hung out for a long time. and that was fun on set. It was still so cold when "Snowmageddon" had passed, but it was still freezing, and I had a memory, maybe not so "fond," but it stuck out when everything was freezing out. We were filming all night, and poor Paul [Wesley] had like fake blood on my hands, and I was doing some sort of spell over him and the poor guy of like, wetness, we were freezing, and even the wet wipes were freezing, water balls freezing. I had eight layers of jeans, leggings, tights on, and stuff. It was just freezing cold, and basically, I stopped acting after that. I was like, "You know what? This is torture. I'm never doing this again." Kevin [Williamson], "I'm kind of kidding," but I didn't do a lot of acting after that [laughs].

I know 'Invisible Raptor' sparked your interest in your acting return, even as a one-off. How many times would you say you were tempted to return before that?

Not once. Never, once tempted [laughs]. I mean, there's a lot to love about filmmaking, being on a set, and getting to do this work. It is a lot of fun, but as a mom of a little one, I want to be there for him as much as possible. Doing this film, as much fun as I was having, I kept thinking about, "Wow! I haven't seen my kid in like four days because I'm sleeping during the day and working nights." It pulled me away from him for longer than I like to do on a regular basis. I want to be a present parent.

Well Go USA Entertainment's The Invisible Raptor, which also stars Sean Astin, Sandy Martin, David Shackelford, and Vanessa Chester, is in theaters and digital. You can stream The Vampire Diaries, which also stars Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Candice King, Zach Roerig, Michael Trevino, Steven R. McQueen, and Matthew Davis on Peacock.

