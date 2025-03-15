Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: julie plec, Legacies, matthew davis, The Originals, the vampire diaries

The Vampire Diaries: Matthew Davis on "Still Processing" Experience

Matthew Davis (Grosse Pointe Garden Society) spoke with us about his time in The Vampire Diaries universe, possible future plans, and more.

Article Summary Matthew Davis reflects on his run as Alaric in The Vampire Diaries universe.

Davis would love to see the TVD universe return as a film.

Davis discusses his personal and career growth during The Vampire Diaries era.

Stream The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society on leading platforms.

It's hard for Matthew Davis to fathom his career without The Vampire Diaries since he literally spent half his career in the franchise with 13 years across three series, including the original The CW series run (2009-2017) and its spinoffs The Originals (2013-2018), and Legacies (2018-2022) over his 26-year career. That's 167 out of a combined 331 episodes as Dr. Alaric J. "Ric" Saltzman, the vampire hunter and former history teacher at Mystic Falls High School, and a former Enhanced Original. While promoting his NBC dark comedy Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Davis spoke to Bleeding Cool about whether he's heard from creator Julie Plec about the dark supernatural franchise's future and making sense of his legacy.

The Vampire Diaries Star Matthew Davis on Trusting the Process with Creator Julie Plec and "Still Processing" the Three Years Since "Legacies"

Bleeding Cool: You spent so much of your career playing Alaric in The Vampire Diaries franchise, and Julie has an eye to the future with it. Are you in the loop as far as where she might take it next?

I haven't talked to Julie about that, but the last time I talked to her, I mean, I've always joked with Julie about how there needs to be a 'Vampire Diaries' movie. We were doing a fan convention a year or so ago and I made a joke about like, "Hey, when's that movie going to come out?" She got a little awkward. She's like, "Well, I guess I could tell you that we're in the works, maybe developing something like that." Listen, I don't know how true that is or how real it is. I don't know what she may have in mind for the concept of the show. but whatever she chooses to do, I know it's going to be great.

Do you have a favorite memory of the franchise?

Oh my gosh, it's such a big part of my life and spans such a long period of time. We started shooting that in 2009, and then I wrapped 'Legacies' in 2022. I played that character throughout 11-12 different seasons over 13 years, and there's just been so much life. We have so many beautiful moments – so many tragic moments. ups and downs, rounds and rounds, and sharing this very specific moment in time with all these wonderful actors on this incredible show that's had such an impact is too much to even process.

I'm still processing it to be quite honest, but it was the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and experience. It saw me through some interesting times in my own life, through my 30s into my 40s. It represents a wide range of emotions and life experiences I'm ultimately grateful for because it's brought me to where I'm at – the point in my life now – and I don't know that I've been happier.

You can stream The Vampire Diaries on Peacock, The Originals on Prime Video, and Legacies on Netflix. Grosse Pointe Garden Society airs Sundays on NBC and is available to stream on Peacock.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!