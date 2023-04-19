The Venture Bros. Series Finale Title Confirmed, Preview Clip Released Hitting later this year, here's a first look at Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart.

We learned at the end of last month that Jackson Publick's & Doc Hammer's The Venture Bros. series-ending long-form special/film was finished & being screened – and we were wondering how long we would have to wait until we knew more. Well, we got a pretty big response earlier today in the form of a sneak preview for The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart. Stemming from Titmouse Productions, Adult Swim & Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, the story picks up on where things left off with the Season 7 finale. In the clip you're about to see, Brock (Patrick Warburton) has a lead on where Hank (Chris McCulloch) could be, so he leads a team to learn his whereabouts while Dr. Venture (James Urbaniak) and Dean (Michael Sinterniklaas) look on from the control room with Gen. Hunter Gathers (McCulloch).

With The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart set to hit later this year, here's a look at an extended preview of what's to come:

The Venture Bros.: Patrick Warburton on Brock Samson

Back in February, Patrick Warburton (Brock Samson) discussed the animated series' ending, how he thinks Brock would want to retire, and more. "Oh yeah, when I saw who Brock was, I was sold immediately," Warburton shared during an interview with Paste, when asked if he remembered how Brock was first pitched to him and how soon before he knew how he wanted to play Brock. "I loved the concept of the show immediately; I think they described it 'like Johnny Quest on acid.' And that was all it took to get me on board. Throughout the years, they've done such an incredible job keeping it engaging and fun, building on its mythos and satire and everything."

After so much time has passed and with Publick & Hammer now getting a chance to give the series a proper finale, Warburton must be ready to watch Brock walk off into the sunset… right? "Never!" responded Warburton, who followed that up with a San Diego Comic-Con story detailing what happened when he decided to not show up as Brock Samson. "One year, I decided to go to Comic Con down in San Diego, and I decided to go as Shore Leave instead of Brock. I was with my son Shane, and he went as Shore Leave too, so we must have looked really kinky together," the actor shared. "Nobody even recognized me; people were getting pictures thinking I was just a fan dressed as Shore Leave."

But even though Warburton will never be ready to say goodbye to the animated badass, he does have some thoughts on how Brock would spend his retirement days. "If he retires, I see him getting somewhere way out and remote," he offered. "Just chilling away from all the violence and super science. Just not having to babysit those boys who never grew older would probably be a good vacation for him."