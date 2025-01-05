Posted in: MTV, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

The Vivienne, First RuPaul's Drag Race UK Winner, Passes Away, Age 32

The Vivienne (aka Welsh actor, singer & performer James Lee Williams), the first winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, has passed away at age 32.

The RuPaul's Drag Race family worldwide is grieving today over the sudden loss of UK winner and global drag ambassador The Vivienne. James Lee Williams, 32, was a Welsh actor, singer, and performer who adopted the drag name in tribute to iconic fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood. The official statement released reads: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend. James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person. Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career. We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

An outpouring of heartbreak and statements is coming from the RuPaul's Drag Race family, including the official account and Michelle Visage, as well as peers such as Shea Coulee, Bimini Bon Boulash, and Trixie Mattel and other celebs they'd worked with, like Lisa Riley, Ashley Roberts, and Jaymi Hensley.

An additional statement released on Instagram by The Vivienne's publicist and manager, Simon Jones: "These are words I never ever wanted to write. Viv was a close friend, a client, and someone I loved very much. From the moment I met them in 2019, I knew we could create magic together, and I became their manager. Their talent was immense, and the light they brought to every room was astonishing. No one has ever made me laugh in my life as much as Viv did. Their comic genius and quick wit was like no other. I'm so proud and lucky that Viv was such a big part of my life every day for the last 5 years. It's tragic that their career was only just beginning. In musical theatre, Viv had found a space and career they loved, excelled, and thrived in. I am heartbroken and devastated at this news. RIP, my wonderful friend. You left us way too soon."

As the inaugural winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, The Vivienne went on to compete in All Stars 7, aka the "Oops all winners" season. Domestically, she placed third on Dancing on Ice in 2023 and made guest appearances on several other programs, like Celebrity Juice and Sewing Bee. Williams played the Wicked Witch in the 2011 stage musical The Wizard of Oz, a role they reprised for the show on West End.

Rest in Peace to a legend, not just in RuPaul's Drag Race world, but in the entertainment community as a whole – the void left is impossible to fill, and James Lee Williams, as both themself and The Vivienne will be missed dearly.

