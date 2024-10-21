Posted in: Amazon Studios, Audio Dramas, Books, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: ballard, Bosch, Michael Connelly

The Waiting: Lintz, Lakin Post Bosch/Ballard Audiobook Recording Look

With Michael Connelly's Ballard/Bosch novel The Waiting available, Christine Lakin & Madison Lintz shared a look at the audiobook recording.

Before Michael Connelly's Det. Renée Ballard's, Harry Bosch's, and Maddie Bosch's paths officially crossed with the October 15th release of his new novel The Waiting (print, eBook & audiobook), the bestselling author passed along an audiobook excerpt of "Chapter 1" of the Bosch/Ballard novel, read by Christine Lakin, along with two other names you may have heard of – Titus Welliver and Madison Lintz. With both the book and audiobook now available, Lakin and Lintz are checking in to let everyone know that the audiobook adaptation is ready to go – and to make it clear that enjoyed working together on the project:

"Renee Ballard and Maddie Bosch giving you our best detective faces in [Michael Connelly's] latest "The Waiting." What a pleasure to work with [Madison Lintz] on this title. Give it a listen wherever you get your audiobooks 🎧 📚," Lakin wrote as the caption to her Instagram post (with Lintz commenting, "We make quite the duo you and I 😈🤍🫶🏻") – here's a look:

In the following featurette, Connelly and Mitzi Roberts – the real-life inspiration behind Det. Renée Ballard – discuss what "the waiting" (the time when the family of a victim of a crime waits for an answer) means to a cold case detective:

Before a look back at the official overview of The Waiting, here's what you need to know about joining Connelly's book club. First, it's free – all you need to do to sign up is offer up an email address. On Tuesday, November 12th (8 pm ET/5 pm PT), there will be a live online Crowdcast to discuss the new novel – with members available to check out a recording of the vent if they can't take part in it live. Connelly and his longtime editor, Asya Muchnick, will offer a deep-dive discussion about the writing and editing of the book, the character development, and plot twists. In addition, the duo will field questions from members and maybe even tease what's still to come. If you sign up, then you can look forward to exclusive videos offering insights into Connelly's writing process, links, and bonus information via email before the event to enhance your reading experience.

Renée Ballard and the LAPD's Open-Unsolved Unit get a hot shot DNA connection between a recently arrested man and a serial rapist and murderer who went quiet twenty years ago. The arrested man is only twenty-three, so the genetic link must be familial. It is his father who was the Pillowcase Rapist, responsible for a five-year reign of terror in the city of angels. But when Ballard and her team move in on their suspect, they encounter a baffling web of secrets and legal hurdles.

Meanwhile, Ballard's badge, gun, and ID are stolen—a theft she can't report without giving her enemies in the department the ammunition they need to end her career as a detective. She works the burglary alone, but her solo mission leads her into greater danger than she anticipates. She has no choice but to go outside the department for help, and that leads her to the door of Harry Bosch.

Finally, Ballard takes on a new volunteer to the cold case unit. Bosch's daughter Maddie wants to supplement her work as a patrol officer on the night beat by investigating cases with Ballard. But Renée soon learns that Maddie has an ulterior motive for getting access to the city's library of lost souls.

