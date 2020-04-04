"The Walking Dead": Beta Brings His Horde to Alexandria [PREVIEW]

During our last preview for AMC's The Walking Dead, you got to read us wax poetic over Paola Lazaro's Juanita Sanchez aka Princess. In the opening minutes of this week's "The Tower," Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) are nearly exhausted by just how much Princess wants to impress them – and left horseless as a result (mental note: loud noises scare horse, attract walkers). As job interview-type situations go, Princess isn't off to too good of a start.

But what about the rest of the Walking Dead universe? What about Beta (Ryan Hurst)? Or should we say, "Half Moon"? We're guessing that's probably not a good idead if we're looking to keep our skin, especially now that our one-time country superstar has decided to go "scorched earth" and unleash an unholy wave of walkers upon our heroes. As you're about to see in the following preview, Beta's taken his army into the gates of Alexandria but no one's there. Regrouping at Oceanside? Mosy likely, at least that's what they want Beta to think:

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 15 "The Tower": The communities prep for final battle of the Whisperer War, while Eugene's group meets Princess.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

We were impressed with how season opener "Lines We Crossed" was able to pick up the energy from last season, right out of the gate (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Hurst, and Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes.

Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally – only to see the entire direction of the war get flipped on its end in "Walk With Us" (review here).

What could top that, and cause a break in the action? That would be "What We Become" (review here), with Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne… or is it?

"Look at the Flowers" brought the focus back to the frontlines as we learned more about the Negan/Carol team-up, witnessed Beta go even deeper off the deep end, watched Carol's final confrontation with "Alpha" – and introduced to a very "smiley" series game-changer (review here).