The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Images; Angela Kang on Carol/Daryl Scene

By the time the credits on the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead, Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) fans found themselves a bit heartbroken as their favorite couple parted ways… for now. Series showrunner & EP Angela Kang is sharing how the scene would've gone if McBride's Carol was joining Reddus' Daryl for the upcoming spinoff series and how the actors made it their own. But before we get to that, and since we just mentioned the upcoming France-set spinoff, we also have the first preview images from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon to pass along. And from the first one out of the gate, it doesn't look like it takes Daryl long to get into trouble.

The change with Melissa not going into the spin-off happened pretty late in the game. So we'd always planned that the two of them were going to ride off together. In the original version, they would've gone on the bike and pointed west and then would've gotten sidetracked," Kang explained during an interview with EW covering the series finale. "And then when we were running the finale, we were like, 'Okay, let's reconceive how they end.' So it becomes, he rides off, and she's there to support him because there's no anger or anything between them about it. It's just he's going to go off on a mission, and she has a different mission right now."

As for those final moments they shared together, Kang shared that there was a different version originally in play but that the actors pitched a different take to the scene. "My co-writers and I… we had a different version of the Daryl-Carol scene on the bench that was a little lighter in some places but still got to a similar sort of "I love yous," and things like that. But Norman and Melissa's wish was to just keep it really, really simple and emotional," Kang added. "So I kind of rewrote it accordingly. And I think they did an amazing job with it, so that's kind of how it all came about. It's all part of a collaboration, and we work on it."

Clémence Poésy (The Essex Serpent) and Adam Nagaitis (Chernobyl) will be joining Reedus in France as the newest members of the cast. Poesy plays the female lead Isabelle, a member of a progressive religious group who joins forces with Daryl on a journey across France and finds herself confronting her dark past in Paris. Nagaitis' Quinn is a displaced Brit who has become powerful in post-apocalyptic Paris as a black marketeer and the owner of the Demimonde, a sexy underground nightclub.