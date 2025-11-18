Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Levi Video Has Big Andrew Lincoln Vibes

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon star Romain Levi's (Codron) touching, heartfelt wrap video gives off Andrew Lincoln/"Love, Actually" vibes.

Between what we know and what's been rumbled about, it's not like we didn't already have a ton of reasons to be excited about the fourth and final season of AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. But seeing Romain Levi's Codron returning back onto the scene increased that excitement by ten. As far as recently introduced characters go, Codron is one of our favorites, so seeing him back and (we're assuming) alongside Daryl and Carol during their final run is going to be pretty insane in all of the right ways. Earlier today, Levu delivered a serious punch to our "feels" with a video announcing that he had wrapped filming. But he did it in a very sweet and touching way – and it a way that really reminded us of Andrew Lincoln in Love, Actually.

Here's a look at what Levi had to share earlier today to signal that he had wrapped filming on the final run:

With production getting ready to wrap on the fourth and final season, a popular topic among a lot of TWD fans has become front and center once again. Will Daryl and Carol ever be a couple? For many, the seeds of the two eventually becoming romantic were planted earlier in the original series, and they will point to a number of examples from the past that only fuel the belief that they're destined to be a couple. For others, Daryl and Carol have a deep bond of friendship and commitment to one another that's much more familial at heart. During a recent press run in support of the series ahead of its final run, Reedus shared why he's glad that the TWD writers never took Daryl and Carol down the romantic road.

"I'm glad that we never went down that road of, 'We're together, we're a couple.' … They value their friendship so much that — why mess with it?" Reedus shared during an audio interview with ABC. In the ABC News clip above, Reedus further elaborated on why he prefers the creative direction that was gone with. "If we were a couple or if we coupled up, you sort of open up a door for a disaster, you know? Like, in real life, that could happen, but their friendship is so special that they leave it. They know what it is, and they respect it, and they leave it there," Reedus explained. "They sort of have this understanding, this sort of spiritual connection that's not brought on by lust or loneliness or whatever would happen in that kind of a world."

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!