The Rookie Season 7: O'Neil, Cox, Jones, Dewan Offer Character Recaps

ABC's The Rookie stars Melissa O’Neil, Mekia Cox, Richard T. Jones, and Jenna Dewan recap their characters' status heading into Season 7.

With only days to go until the seventh season of series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie hits ABC screens, we've got more of the cast stepping up to get viewers up-to-speed on where things stand with their respective characters heading into Season 7. For this go-around, we've got O'Neil (Lucy Chen), Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper), Richard T. Jones (Lt. Wade Grey), and Jenna Dewan (Bailey Nune) dropping personalized recaps that do a nice job of being mini "refresher courses" on what viewers should know.

After O'Neil, Cox, Jones, and Dewan do their things, stick around for a look at what's been released for the first two episodes so far, Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" and Episode 2: "The Watcher":

The Rookie Season 7 Ep. 1: "The Shot" & Ep. 2: "The Watcher" Preview

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 1: "The Shot" – Now recovering from a gunshot wound and feeling the effects of his age, John (Nathan Fillion) and the team welcome two new rookies and continue the hunt for two dangerous inmates with very personal vendettas following their prison escape.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 2: "The Watcher" – The team is tasked with community policing while hunting for a local vigilante. Meanwhile, Celina's (Lisseth Chavez) instincts are tested, and Tim (Eric Winter) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) discover secrets about the two new rookies (Deric Augustine and Patrick Keleher).

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

