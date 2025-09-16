Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E03: "El Sacrificio" Images Released

AMC released an image gallery for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E03: "El Sacrificio" and S03E02: "La Ofrenda" behind-the-scenes images.

Article Summary AMC unveils new images for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 3, titled "El Sacrificio"

Behind-the-scenes look at S03E02 "La Ofrenda" and feature documentary spotlighting episode production

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews features a panel with cast and producers discussing season details

Daryl and Carol’s journey home continues through perilous lands in the unfolding third season

Since we've got a few days to work with, we're going to avoid doing any deep dives into AMC's Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03E02: "La Ofrenda." That means you're spoiler safe – kinda. Because what we do have to pass along is the official image gallery for this weekend's chapter, S03E03: "El Sacrificio." In addition, we also have a pretty impressive behind-the-scenes image gallery and feature documentary spotlighting how "La Ofrenda" came to life. But first, a quick reminder about something very cool hitting this afternoon…

The Paley Center for Media is rolling roll out its 19th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews today beginning at 11 am PT/2 pm ET, Series stars and executive producers Reedus and McBride will be joined by Scott M. Gimple, Executive Producer & Chief Content Officer, The Walking Dead Universe; David Zabel, Executive Producer & Showrunner; and Dan Percival, Executive Producer & Director, to discuss what's ahead this season and beyond. Here's a look at the exclusive sneak peek trailer for PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. Along with "Daryl Dixon," fans can look to hear from Acorn TV's Murder Before Evensong, Apple TV+'s The Sisters Grimm, CBS's Boston Blue & Sheriff Country, FOX's Doc, HBO's Task, NBC's Brilliant Minds, OWN's Heart & Hustle: Houston, and Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy when the official conversations go live on YouTube today:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Ep. 3: "El Sacrificio" Preview

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3 Episode 3: "El Sacrificio" – Written by Shannon Goss, here's a look at the image gallery that was released – followed by a look behind the scenes at this past weekend's chapter with a new edition of "Episode Insider" and a new production image gallery:

The third season tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey toward home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

