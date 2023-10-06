Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, norman reedus, NYCC, The Walking Dead, TWD

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Star Norman Reedus Set for NYCC 2023

Norman Reedus is taking part in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon panel during NYCC 2023 to "answer questions and maybe even drop some big news."

Remember that interim agreement that AMC Networks signed with SAG-AFTRA, the one that covered production on some specific shows – including AMC & AMC+'s Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon? Well, if you're attending New York Comic Con (NYCC) this year, you will be enjoying the benefits of it. Previously, we learned that on Thursday, October 12th (4:15 pm – 6:15 pm; Empire Stage), attendees will get an early screening of the season finale of "Daryl Dixon" – three days before it hits the network and streamer. In addition, we learned that TWD Universe CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, and Executive Producer Greg Nicotero would be taking part in a Q & A session moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Dalton Ross. Now, AMC has confirmed that Reedus will also be taking part in the panel – where he will "answer questions and maybe even drop some big news" (according to the social media announcement.

And before the screening of the season finale gets underway, attendees will also be treated to fresh looks & teasers for the Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Lived, the Sam Reid & Jacob Anderson-starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire Season 2, and the Krysten Ritter-starring Orphan Black: Echoes. Now, here's a look back at the announcement from earlier today:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon E05: "Deux Amours" Preview

In The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E05: "Deux Amours" (written by Jason Richman & David Zabel), Daryl (Norman Reedus) faces old demons, recalling the circumstances that landed him in France; Isabelle's (Clémence Poésy) sacrifice forces her to consider drastic measures; Genet (Anne Charrier) commences a celebration for the people of Paris. Now, here's a look at the official episode trailer that was released earlier today, followed by a look back at the preview images from Monday:

Sacrifices will be made on an all new episode of #DarylDixon this Sunday on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/cjGqaY55PY — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

AMC's TWD: DD Spinoff Series Overview

With the next new episode of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on October 1st, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series ahead of its debut – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

