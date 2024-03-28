Posted in: AMC, Preview, streaming, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, the book of carol, the ones who live, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol Sets Sunday Preview

We're getting a first look at Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol this Sunday night.

Article Summary Preview of 'The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol' airs Sunday after AMC finale.

Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride return in TWD's spinoff series set in France.

'Parish' starring Giancarlo Esposito to air ad-free before the much-awaited preview.

Second season to feature new and familiar faces, including Manish Dayal as Ash.

It's not like Sunday night wasn't already going to be big, what with the season finale of AMC's Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live set to hit our screens. But now, thanks to a report from Variety about how Giancarlo Esposito-starring Parish will be going ad-free following "The Ones Who Live," we're learning that the debuting series will lead directly into a first look at Norman Reedus (Daryl) & Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol. From a timing standpoint, we would recommend tuning into AMC at 11:05 pm ET (unless you're enjoying Parish – in which case, you can just sit back, relax, and wait for the preview).

In the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Anne Charrier, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

In addition, Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers. Now, here's a look back at the Carol-focused teaser for the second season:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!