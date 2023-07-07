Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, Maggie Rhee, negan, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer, TWD

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04: Negan & Maggie's Moment of Grace

In this preview for AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04, Negan and Maggie share a moment.

With the fourth chapter of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting this Sunday (and currently streaming on AMC+), we're getting a look at what's to come with a Friday night (at least on the U.S. east coast) preview of "Everybody Wins a Prize." As Negan and Maggie prepare to take the fight to The Croat (Željko Ivanek), the two share a rare moment where they open up to each other. Is it the beginning of a larger hawing between the two – or the set-up to an even bigger face-off down the road?

Season 1 Episode 4: "Everybody Wins a Prize"

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1 Episode 4 "Everybody Wins a Prize": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) carry out an attack, but not everything unfolds according to plan; Ginny (Mahina Napoleon) and Armstrong (Gaius Charles) each make unexpected contact with others. Now, here's a look at a sneak preview as well as the episode images for this weekend's chapter, directed by Kevin Dowling and written by Eli Jorné:

And here's a look back at the episode trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E04 "Everybody Wins a Prize":

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Here's a look at the "This Season on…" teaser that was screened after Sunday night's premiere episode:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, airing Sunday nights on AMC (and on AMC+ over that weekend) – and yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

