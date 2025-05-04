Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: dead city

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E01: "Power Equals Power" Full Preview

With AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City returning tonight, here's our updated preview for Season 2 Episode 1: "Power Equals Power."

By the time the end credits rolled on the first season finale of AMC and AMC+'s Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, it seemed pretty clear that we were looking at two people who pretty much got what they wanted. Except now, they're not sure that's what they wanted when they see the problems that come with their respective paths. For Negan and Maggie to make things right, we know that they're going to have to reunite – and it seems like they're realizing that, too. Here's a look at our preview of tonight's season opener of the TWD spinoff series, S02E01: "Power Equals Power" (along with an early look at next weekend's episode).

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E01: "Power Equals Power" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 1: "Power Equals Power" – In the war for control of Manhattan, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) find themselves trapped on opposite sides. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné.

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

