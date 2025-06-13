Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E07 Image Gallery, Trailer Released

Check out images and the trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 7: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak"("New Day, New Beginning").

With only two episodes remaining in the second season of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we've got a look at S02E07: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak" to pass along. Right off the bat, the episode title translates to "New Day, New Beginning," which isn't always a promising sign in the TWD universe, so that's got us a bit nervous. Adding to those concerns was last week's episode, which did this cruel thing of making it feel like things were getting close to an end before pulling the rug out from under us… setting it on fire… and throwing it back at us. With that in mind, check out what's ahead with a look at the official overview, episode trailer, and image gallery:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E07: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 7: "Novi Dan, Novi Početak" – Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) go on harrowing journeys and face unexpected challenges. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Eli Jorné, here's a look at the trailer and image gallery released for the season's penultimate chapter:

When you've come this far, there's no stopping. Don't miss the penultimate episode of #DeadCity this SUNDAY on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/A19b0voReG — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) June 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Logan Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

