The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Ep. 2 Image Gallery Released

Check out the image gallery for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E02: "Another S**t Lesson."

Heading into this weekend's next chapter of the second season of AMC and AMC+'s Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, it would be safe to say that our two leads are definitely not in better positions than they were at the end of last season (and they were in great shape then, either). For Negan to survive, he will have to embrace the side of him that he's been running from, with his family being brought in as a reminder of the "bigger picture." For Maggie, it's about having to join what she despises for a return to the island if she has any hope of keeping her family together, despite her family being members of her mission. That brings us to the official overview, sneak peek, and image gallery for S02E02: "Another Shit Lesson," waiting for you below:

The Walking Dead: Dead City S02E02: "Another Shit Lesson" Preview

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 Episode 2: ""Another Shit Lesson"" Maggie (Lauren Cohan) begin a treacherous journey back to the island; Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) reluctantly joins the fight. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Zoe Vitale.

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

