The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: JDM/Lauren Cohan Selfie Alert!

Jeffrey Dean Morgan shared a selfie with his The Walking Dead: Dead City co-star (and Season 2 director) Lauren Cohan - here's a look!

As filming rolls along on the second season of AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, it seems that Morgan is in the mood to do some personal social media sharing. Heading into the weekend, he posted a video of the fans who had come out to watch and support the filming that was going down in Lowell, Massachusetts. "Thank you, folks of Lowell, Mass!! You folks have been the coolest. Every DAMN DAY AND NIGHT FOR WEEKS!!!" Morgan added as the caption to the clip (which you can check out below). But for this go-around, Morgan isn't messing around, offering us a fun look at our lead duo. "My director, acting partner, but mostly my pal. Ladies and gents… as promised, the Ms. Lauren Cohan selfie," Morgan wrote to accompany the image – and for those of you who missed it? Yup, we're getting a Cohan-directed episode during the second season – yet another reason to get excited.

Here's a look at what Morgan had to share earlier today, followed by Morgan's video thanking the fans for their support and for coming out during the days and nights of filming:

My director, acting partner, but mostly my pal. Ladies and gents… as promised, the Ms Lauren Cohan selfie. Xxjd pic.twitter.com/9s4KORmpjQ — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 24, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Thank you folks of Lowell Mass!! You folks have been the coolest. Every DAMN DAY ABD NIGHT FOR WEEKS!!! Xxjd pic.twitter.com/pIN54zhtc0 — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 22, 2024 Show Full Tweet

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with FX's Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

