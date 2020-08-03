The Walking Dead Director's Clip Kicks Us in Our Rick Grimes Feels

Written by Geraldine Inoa and directed by Rosemary Rodriguez, the fourth episode of the ninth season of The Walking Dead ("The Obliged") was also the penultimate episode of Andrew Lincoln's series run (with the following week's "What Comes After" sending Rick Grimes off on a CRM helicopter and feature films). It was also the subject of a behind-the-scenes look shared by Rodriguez, in a social media post where she expresses how much she misses being on set "with so many talented artists."

Rodriguez also included a brief clip that included Lincoln and executive producer Greg Nicotero discussing Shane and the ninth season finale. You know, the kind that kicks you in "the feels" and leaves you wondering just how great Rick with be with the current team.

Time-warping back to The Walking Dead universe of now, it was confirmed during last month's Comic-Con@Home that the tenth season of The Walking Dead will officially wrap up on Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET; followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 10 pm ET. The following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its anthology-like sixth season on Sunday, October 11. Even bigger news? While there won't a season 11 in 2020, they are working on an "extended" season 10 that includes 6 additional episodes projected to air in early 2021.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.