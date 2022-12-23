The Walking Dead: Gurira on Rick/Michonne Spinoff; Eyeing Late 2023?

Up until now, most of our updates on AMC's The Walking Dead spinoffs have focused on what Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee) have been up to. When it comes to Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne), things have been a bit quiet since their big return in the series finale. But now, we're getting a few more details from Gurira, courtesy of a recently-released Deadline Hollywood podcast. Confirming that she's in New York City doing some pre-production work as one of the spinoff's executive producers, Gurira couldn't offer much with regard to specific details but did say that the "deeply intimate" and "very satisfying" story will present viewers with the TWD world they know and "another world we don't know yet." But what really widened our eyes was when Gurira said she believed that the series would drop in late 2023, sometime after Halloween. Now, that's surprising to us because we figured that between the other two spinoffs and Fear the Walking Dead, we wouldn't see Rick & Michonne return until early 2024.

Here's a listen to the entire "20 Questions: On Deadline" interview, with the discussion on The Walking Dead spinoff kicking off the show (followed by a look back at Rick & Michonne from the TWD series finale):

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images & Video

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.

Now, here's a look back at the moment fans had been hoping for since the series finale was first announced:

In a newly-released featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return: