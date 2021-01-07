The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like

Though we got a lot off our chests yesterday regarding what's been going on in Washington D.C. with Trump and his simple-minded faithful who were allowed to play on their white privilege to trash the nation's capital (and even get a selfie with a "law enforcement officer") and walk away with barely a slap on the wrist, we figured we needed a follow-up- but we weren't sure what it should be. And then AMC's The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan offered up a tweet that served as a perfect bookend to yesterday, especially considering how we referenced Negan and the Saviors in our post. And in case anyone wasn't sure where Morgan stands when it comes to the orange man-child? "What we saw yesterday? I sure hope everyone… EVERYONE, has figured it out. [Donald Trump] is the fraud,' wrote Morgan in his tweet. "A clear and present danger to everything America stands for. He has to go. Resign. 25th amendment. Jail. At this point it doesn't matter. He and his enablers must go." And who's gonna' argue with "Lucille"?

Now here's a look at Morgan's tweet from earlier on Thursday:

What we saw yesterday? I sure hope everyone… EVERYONE, has figured it out. @realDonaldTrump is the fraud. A clear and present danger to everything America stands for. He has to go. Resign. 25th amendment. Jail. At this point it doesn't matter. He and his enablers must go. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 7, 2021

Speaking of 2021… here's a look at the behind-the-scenes video released for season 10c, followed by a mini-season overview and the episode intel (with the updated table read videos, including today's clip from "Find Me") that were released. Robert Patrick (Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Perry Mason, Scorpion) as Mays, Hilarie Burton Morgan (One Tree Hill, White Collar, Friday Night In with the Morgans) as Lucille, and new co-star Okea Eme-Akwari (Greenland, Cobra Kai) as Elijah are set to join the cast. The six new episodes will debut Sunday, February 28 at 9 pm ET/8CT, followed by a new episode of Talking Dead each week.

Last on The Walking Dead, we witnessed the fall of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the end of the Whisperers War. The Kingdom had fallen, Hilltop was virtually destroyed and Alexandria abandoned to prepare for final battle. Our survivors were trapped and separated from one another. Yet, when faced with almost certain death, they rallied together to fight, killing Beta (Ryan Hurst) and eliminating the threat of the horde. In these six new episodes, we find our survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

EPISODE 1017 – "Home Sweet Home": Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has returned with a story she is not ready to share, even when her past catches up to her. Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) safety is at stake again. Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Maggie fight an unseen and unknown threat. Director: David Boyd / Writers: Kevin Deiboldt & Corey Reed.

EPISODE 1018 – "Find Me": An adventure for Daryl and Carol (Melissa McBride) turns sideways when they come across an old cabin. It takes Daryl back to the years when he left the group after Rick disappeared as he relives a time that only the apocalypse could manifest. Director: David Boyd / Writer: Nicole Mirante-Matthews.

EPISODE 1019 – "One More": Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. Small tragedies lead to bigger tragedies as faith is broken and optimism is fragmented when they are put to the ultimate test. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Erik Mountain & Jim Barnes.

EPISODE 1020 – "Splinter": Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Princess (Paola Lázaro) are captured and separated. Princess struggles with memories of her traumatic past and tries to escape one way or another with the help of Ezekiel. Director: Laura Belsey / Writers: Julia Ruchman & Vivian Tse.

EPISODE 1021 – "Diverged": Daryl and Carol come to a fork in the road and head their separate ways. Each going into their own type of survival mode, the easiest of challenges become much harder. Will their individual journeys be the tipping point needed to mend their friendship or is the distance between them permanent? Director: David Boyd / Writer: Heather Bellson.

EPISODE 1022 – "Here's Negan": Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. Negan reflects on the events that led him to this point and comes to a conclusion about his future. Director: Laura Belsey / Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

About That The Walking Dead Universe Thanksgiving Image

The annual tradition of releasing a The Walking Dead Thanksgiving dinner image continued this year- with some "interesting" character decisions and placement. Negan at the head of the table- with Fear TWD's Ginny by his side, seeking council? Maggie (with Little Hershel and Elijah by her side) now has a set at the table- and she appears to be staring holes through Negan, along with Magda. Fear TWD's Morgan, Strand, and Alicia are also represented circling the table, as is TWD: World Beyond's Felix.

Seeing Connie in the distance has us feeling that she won't be back with the main group for a while- though having her next to one of the "The End is the Beginning" tag from Fear TWD has us nervous. We're big fans of what it is that Carol's reading- but is Daryl looking back towards her or someone/something else? And let's not forget about Yumiko, Eugene, Princess, and King Ezekiel off in the distance but making their way closer- but who's the silhouetted cowboy-horse combo off in the distance? Hmmm… let the speculation begin!