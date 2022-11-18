The Walking Dead: Judith Grimes Sharing Her Journey Is A Heartbreaker

With all of this talk lately about spinoffs focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rick (Andrew Lincoln) & Michonne (Danai Gurira), we didn't want you to think that we forgot about the very important matter at hand. This Sunday brings the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead, with a night filled with on-screen events to honor the closing of one chapter and to celebrate the opening of several others. So just to make sure that your "feels" are prepared enough to get the crap kicked out of them in about 48 hours, AMC released a featurette that finds Judith (Cailey Fleming) narrating the journey that not only she's taken but also Rick, Michonne, and Carl (Chandler Riggs). And while we're trying to sound "cool guy snarky," we're just doing that to mask the fact that the following compilation really is a punch to the heart. Though it's a compilation of the openings that we've seen so far, seeing them edited together makes a big difference. And that (somewhat) hopeful ending showing Michonne and Rick? Yup, that hooked us in hard.

Now here's a look at "Judith Grimes Tells Her Journey," followed by a look back at the previews for "Rest in Peace":

A Look at AMC's The Walking Dead Series Finale "Rest in Peace"

In the following image gallery for "Rest in Peace" (directed by Greg Nicotero, with story by Kang and the teleplay by Corey Reed & Jim Barnes), there are two big takeaways that jump out to us. First, seeing Judith (Cailey Fleming) moving around means our speculation theory was dead wrong (which we're very happy about). And then there's that image of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) sitting across from each other. That one image speaks so much on an emotional level and leaves me wondering if we'll see some narrative threads leading into their spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

TWD: The Finale Event Schedule Info & Trailer

And now… from red-carpet interviews, the series finale, and a star-studded edition of Talking Dead with Chris Hardwick, here's a look at how this weekend's The Walking Dead Finale Event is stacking up:

And here's a look at Hardwick offering a rundown of what's in store for the series finale this Sunday night: