The Walking Dead: Lincoln Needed Walker Kill; Gurira on "Michonne 2.0"

Earlier this week, we shared two image galleries that highlighted the returns of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) to the TWDU near the end of the series finale of AMC's The Walking Dead. Serving as both a fitting moment to wrap up the long-running series as well as a door-opener to what the future holds, the scenes have thrown fans' brains into speculation overdrive. So that was the Philadelphia skyline, right? Which would mean that Rick was standing on the New Jersey side? See? Questions like that start leading to other threads, and the next thing you know? You have your own Charlie Kelly/It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia/"Pepe Silvia" conspiracy board of your own. Now, we're getting a chance to hear directly from Lincoln and Gurira about what it was like being back in a newly-released behind-the-scenes featurette. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0."

Now here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

The Walking Dead S11E24 & BTS Rick & Michonne Images

In the first image gallery, we get a chance to see Rick and Michonne in action as their paths draw closer to one another. In the gallery following that, we get a chance to see Lincoln, Gurira, Gimple, Director, EP & Effects Icon Greg Nicotero, and others behind the scenes making Rick and Michonne's returns become a reality.