The Walking Dead Looks Back at Dale Because Apparently He Had Fans?

So the fine folks over at Skybound are back with another edition of their continuing "Who Is…?" video series, where they compare and contrast Walking Dead characters' comic book and television lives. But this week's a special one because it's the first time I'll be forced to bite my lip until I taste blood considering the subject. Previously, we got to know Paola Lazaro's Juanita Sanchez aka Princess, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, Tom Payne's Jesus, Melissa McBride's Carol, and David Morrissey's The Governor aka Philip Blake. The series also spotlighted Christian Serratos' Rosita, Chad Coleman's Tyrese, the late Scott Wilson's Hershel Greene, Jon Bernthal's Shane Walsh, Samantha Morton's Alpha, and Chandler Riggs' Carl Grimes.

Now, things were already getting kinda sketchy with the Carl episode because I wasn't a big fan of Riggs' on-screen character so there weren't too many "highlights" for me (the comic book version seemed much better). But the rare highlight I do have is the role he played in the death of the character who's taking center stage this episode: Jeffrey DeMunn as Dale Horvath. To be clear, DeMunn is an amazing, versatile actor with an impressive filmography. No, this is all about a character who had "not long for this new world" written all over him from the start- when I wasn't being creeped out by his attention towards Andrea (Laurie Holden). Am I the only one who thought Dale probably peeped on Andrea and Shane (Jon Bernthal) having sex at least once? Pretty sure I'm not. That's how he came across to me- but for those of you who see different? Enjoy!

Here's a look at how "'Walking Dead' October 2020" is shaping up: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.