The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus Talks "Completely Different" Spinoff

Fans of the Walking Dead universe have a busy couple of years ahead of them, starting with an October packed with returns and premieres (see below). From there, they have the six previously-announced "mini-episodes" (as Norman Reedus refers to them during his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live) set to run in early 2021, followed by an epic, 24-episode 11th and final season (which Reedus described as actually being two seasons being filmed all at once to create a "giant, full season"). From there, Reedus and Melissa McBride will star in a Daryl/Carol TWD spinoff series by current TWD showrunner/EP Angela Kang, while Scott M. Gimple is developing the anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead.

Regarding his spinoff series, Reedus wasn't able to off too many details but he did tease that TWD fans who are expecting the "same old, same old" will be pleasantly surprised. "It's a different type of show," he explained. "It'll be completely different." In the clip below (starting with a preview for TWD season finale "A Certain Doom" at the 8:00 mark), Reedus also discusses the new COVID protocols in place, what it's like filming in Atlanta during colder weather days, if he could hold his own in a walker apocalypse, and more (and yes, a Daryl/Carol sitcom called "Hangin' with Daryl" would be kinda cool, definitely different):

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.