The Walking Dead: Pollyanna McIntosh On Films, Andrew Lincoln & More

The Walking Dead star Pollyanna McIntosh was a guest on this week's last episode (!!!!) of the Talk Dead to Me podcast, with Johnny O'Dell, Alexandra August, and Woody Tondorf. With it being the final episode, it was only appropriate that "What Comes After" would be the focus. During the course of the interview, McIntosh was asked about the status of the upcoming Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) films and fans' concerns that the films might not happen because of extended production delays. Well, it sounds like McIntosh is on the same page with the update offered by Robert Kirkman and David Alpert earlier this month.

Revealing that the film project was "too much of a work in progress" and stating that the idea of shuttering it permanently would be a huge disappointment to the global fanbase, McIntosh believes it's just a matter of getting the proper COVID-19 green light to get back to work. One person who McIntosh says fans don't have to worry about is star Lincoln. "Andy [Andrew Lincoln] is thrilled. Andy is committed to this character, and to finish this story." The part that caught our ears came at the end when McIntosh seems to emphasize a more "standalone" approach to the film so that it would be accessible to "fans of the show and non-fans of the show." Hmmm… maybe not as much CRM as we first thought? Could they possibly be going light on lore until the later films?

Back on the television side of The Walking Dead universe, it was confirmed during Comic-Con@Home that the tenth season of The Walking Dead will officially wrap up on Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET; followed by the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond at 10 pm ET. Bigger News? While it was confirmed that there won't an eleventh season in 2020, they are working on an "extended" season 10 that will include 6 additional episodes that are projected to air in early 2021.

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.