The Walking Dead S11 Part 3, Tales TWD & More Heading to SDCC 2022

Okay, now this is more like it. Only days after asking where all of the hype was for the final run of AMC's The Walking Dead, AMC Networks confirmed its San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) plans on Thursday when it comes to "The Walking Dead" universe. Along with panels for Season 11C and the upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead, the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Hotel's Skylight Terrace and Gaslamp ballroom are being transformed into "The Walking Dead Fan Celebration," described as the ultimate fan destination for fans of the franchise.

Now here's a look at what attendees can expect:

"Tales of the Walking Dead" (Friday, July 22 at 12:30 PM PT, Hall H): The panel will introduce fans to this new episodic anthology consisting of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. The stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations as we get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the "Walking Dead." Moderated by Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead), the panel will feature Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner & Executive Producer Channing Powell, Director & Executive Producer Michael Satrazemis, and cast members Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), and Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick) with additional cast pending.

"The Walking Dead" Season 11C (Friday, July 22 at 1:30 PM PT, Hall H): Hardwick moderates the final panel for the hit series ahead of its last eight episodes this fall. This must-watch panel will feature Gimple, Showrunner & Executive Producer Angela Kang, Executive Producer, Director & Special Effects Makeup Supervisor Greg Nicotero, and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Christian Serratos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Josh McDermitt, Michael James Shaw, Cailey Fleming, and Lauren Ridloff as they answer fan questions, share behind-the-scenes stories about filming the final season, and reveal the highly anticipated trailer for season 11. In the upcoming final episodes of "The Walking Dead," threats lurk around every corner, dead and alive, as each group continues to get caught in uncontrollable situations. The looming pressure is cresting towards a day of reckoning for all. Will the sum of their individual journeys cumulate into one, or divide them forever?

"The Walking Dead" Fan Celebration: Located at the Hilton Gaslamp Hotel (4th Avenue and L Street, across from the Convention Center), "The Walking Dead" Fan Celebration is an in-world activation hosted by AMC Networks on Friday, July 22 at 7:30 pm PT, reuniting Comic-Con and TWD fans to relive some of the most iconic moments and characters from the past eleven seasons. Fans will be treated to a variety of exclusive experiences, designed specifically for San Diego Comic-Con, including an impressive collection of series set pieces, props, and artifacts from all seasons, showcasing the series' artistry and craft, and offering fans the chance to capture photos and videos amongst their favorite elements from the series. Custom video content will also highlight memorable TWD moments, and include special messages from the cast and crew, honoring this ground-breaking television series.

AMC will distribute custom-designed TWD enamel pins, representing iconic images from the show's eleven seasons, plus one bonus design pin commemorating "The Walking Dead" Fan Celebration. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from four custom-designed screen-printed t-shirts honoring the series, available exclusively that evening; transform themselves into the undead after visiting a "Walking Dead"-inspired walker make-up station; enjoy the Commonwealth's "Taste of Tradition" ice cream flavors, along with themed beverages and food; and participate in a Commonwealth-inspired lottery for additional giveaways. "The Walking Dead" Fan Celebration is hosted by AMC Networks and produced by Campfire.