The Walking Dead S11b Promo Honors Daryl's Journey (We Have Questions)

With AMC's The Walking Dead set to return for the second of its three-part 11th & final season this February, viewers have been counting the days down since the first look at Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and the rest of the Commonwealth's "welcoming committee" making their way into Alexandria first hit their screens. But before that can happen, there's still that very large matter of Leah (Lynn Collins) and the Reapers looking to wipe them all off the face of the earth. To say this puts Daryl (Norman Reedus) in a pretty tough spot would be an understatement- and since we're discussing Mr. Dixon anyway, now would be a good time to point out the new mini-teaser released earlier today. And while it's meant to honor just how much Daryl has evolved over the course of more than a decade, we can't shake this feeling that there's something a little ominous about it. To be clear, we already have a conspiracy theory going in our head that the future may not be as bright for Daryl as some are believing it will be (check out our thoughts on that here) so this isn't doing too much to change that. Plus, considering where his picture is situated are we supposed to assume that there's someone out there looking for him?

Now here's a look back at the teaser honoring the long journey Daryl's taken in so many ways:

Here's a look back at one of the first official images released for the series' upcoming return, with Maggie (Lauren Cohan) looking like she's done running and is ready to put an end to the Reapers once and for all (sorry, Leah):

And here's a look at the first teaser for The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 followed by a look at the most recent overview, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.