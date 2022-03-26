The Walking Dead S11E14 Scene: Negan Saves Hershel; More Finale Clues?

So heading into Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead, Aaron (Ross Marquand), Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) & the now-returned Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) are finding themselves knee-deep in "suck." Turns out that the "first contact" trip Aaron and Gabriel went on with Hornsby's (Josh Hamilton) dude Toby (Jason Butler Harner) wasn't exactly the "peace-keeping" effort they were led to believe it would be. Hornsby wants payback for stolen guns & dead Commonwealth soldiers. Just one very big problem. Someone is pitting all of the communities against one another. Meanwhile, Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) help Sebastian (Teo Rapp-Olsson) with a "thing" that leaves them wondering just how much of themselves they'll have to give up to make the Commonwealth work. Which brings us to the following preview for "The Rotten Core" that was released by the Chris Hardwick-hosted aftershow Talking Dead, a clip that finds… wait for it… Negan saves Maggie's son (and stowaway) Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) from the Commonwealth.

So for a look at what's ahead in "The Rotten Core" before Sunday night, here's a look at the sneak preview for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 that was released earlier today by Talking Dead:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 14 "The Rotten Core": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help Aaron and Gabriel on a rescue mission; in the chaos, Negan finds himself watching over Hershel; Sebastian coerces Daryl and Rosita into pulling a heist. Directed by Marcus Stokes and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

Everyone plays their part. There are only 3 episodes left until the mid-season finale.

Once again, DoP Duane Charles Manwiller's Instagram account has become a great virtual photo album for the final days of filming on the series. And in the following posts, we have images of Eleanor Matsuura aka Yumiko, Commonwealth soldiers taking aim in the forest, and some walkers at the gate helping Manwiller celebrate his birthday. But pay particular attention to the Day #11 post. where even Manwiller dares sharp-eyed TWD fans to find some "clues":

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.