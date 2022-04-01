The Walking Dead S11E15 Promo: Commonwealth Confronts Maggie & Hilltop

Sunday night's penultimate episode of Season 11 Part 2 "Trust" (directed by Lily Mariye and written by Kevin Deiboldt) has a lot on its plate considering how things ended between our heroes and the Commonwealth in last week's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead (check out our review here). A strung-out Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), along with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Commonwealth troopers, come a-callin' on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) at Hilltop- and it's not for coffee and to catch up on old times. Meanwhile, Rosita (Christian Serratos), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) continue digging deeper into the Commonwealth, especially Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). And Ezekiel (Khary Payton) looks to do some good with his new lease on life but that might end up leading "The King" down a very dark path when more truths about the Commonwealth come to light. And then there's that Leah (Lynn Collins) matter…

Now here's a look at the official promo for this weekend's episode "Trust," followed by an overview of the episode:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 15 "Trust": Hornsby marches Daryl and troops to confront Maggie at Hilltop. After a harrowing heist, Rosita gets Connie, Kelly, Eugene, and Max to investigate the Miltons. Post-surgery, Ezekiel uses his new lease on life to help hospital patients in need. Directed by Lily Mariye and written by Kevin Deiboldt.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.