The Walking Dead: Scott M. Gimple Offers TWDU "Crossover-y" Tease

To say that things are a little crazy and only going to get crazier in and around The Walking Dead universe between now and 2022 would be an understatement. This month saw the tenth season finale of The Walking Dead usher in a bold new direction for the series, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond told the story of the apocalypse through younger eyes, and the upcoming Fear the Walking Dead goes the dark anthology route for its sixth season. From there, The Walking Dead has six "extra" episodes coming up before its massive 24-episode final season. But while one series is leaving in 2022, two more will rise from it: a Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) spinoff series, and an anthology series called Tales of the Walking Dead.

So with a day to go until all three series take part in a three-part virtual panel as part of New York Comic Con-Metaverse, EW gathered together the showrunners of each series — Angela Kang of The Walking Dead, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg of Fear the Walking Dead, and Matt Negrete of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, as well as chief content officer Scott M. Gimple – for a virtual conversation. And as expected, the conversation turned toward the possibility of more crossovers between the series. In the past, we've seen Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes showing up on Fear the Walking Dead and the mysterious para-military organization CRM making their deadly presence known on all three current series.

<span data-mce-type=bookmark style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class=mce_SELRES_start>﻿</span>

As far as Gimple's concerned, that won't be the last of the crossover elements. In fact… "I will say, there's something we're working on that has some crossover-y elements to it," Gimple teased. "There's a far-flung story that I won't even say much about… There's plans." Gimple also said that there is "absolutely a chance" that characters from the different series could meet up at some point. One of those ways could be in Gimple's Tales, which will focus on both new and existing characters. Kang is interested in seeing more of the backstory on the folks from Terminus, but Negrete used his turn to tease "two characters that have not yet appeared in 'World Beyond' that I think have quite a very interesting backstory. It seems like they've had quite a few adventures that have occurred leading up to when they appear." Hmmm… some familiar faces returning?

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world. Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 1 "The End is the Beginning": Mortally wounded Morgan must decide whether to help a desperate stranger while a mysterious bounty hunter tries to finish what Ginny couldn't. Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis, and written by Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg.

The AMC series stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.