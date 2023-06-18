Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, Daryl Dixon, preview, teaser, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Spinoff Teaser Finds Norman Reedus' Daryl Set Adrift

A mini teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon finds Daryl set adrift & a bigger preview coming next Sunday during TWD: Dead City.

With AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting AMC screens tonight, we're already getting a heads-up on what's ahead with Norman Reedus' side of the spinoff universe. During the middle of the premiere, we were treated to a brief teaser showing Daryl tied to the top of an overturned lifeboat. And from there, we learn that the series will be titled The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and will be hitting AMC & AMC+ this fall. At the time of this writing, it was released publically, but we do have three main screencaps. But during next week's episode of TWD: Dead City, we'll be getting a longer look:

And here's a look at the behind-the-scenes teaser that was released, followed by a look back at what we know so far:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?

Back in April, series stunt professional Frederic Guerin took to social media to signal that work on a second season was already underway. Now, hold on for a second… we need to make sure that wasn't announced already. Nope, it wasn't. If that's the case, it would appear that the spinoff received a quiet renewal to allow for two six-episode seasons to run production-wise at the same time. With the final season of Fear the Walking Dead already underway and The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting in June, "The Year of 'The Walking Dead'" is just starting to heat up. Here's a look at the screencap of what Guerin posted to Instagram Stories, with Google Translate to blame in case we're getting a misread on what's posted:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

