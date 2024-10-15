Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, dead city, NYCC, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Taps Jericho, Rodriguez as NYCC Panel Moderators

For The Walking Dead at NYCC 2024, Chris Jericho moderates the "Dead City" panel, while Robert Rodriguez moderates the "Daryl Dixon" panel.

Back in September, we learned that "The Walking Dead" Universe was going to have a big presence during New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024). This Friday, fans will be learning a whole lot more about what the future holds for Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City when both shows hit the Main Stage. Along with a look at the panels and who will be attending, we've also learned that AEW's Chris Jericho will moderate the "Dead City" presentation, while director Robert Rodriguez will moderate the "Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol" presentation.

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" (Friday, October 18, 6-7 pm, Main Stage)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows fan-favorite characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

The series panel will feature an exclusive look at season two, which returns next year. Panelists include Scott M. Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe, Showrunner/Executive Producer Eli Jorné, Executive Producer/Star Cohan, and cast members Gaius Charles and Dascha Polanco.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol" (Friday, October 18, 7-8 pm, Main Stage)

The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

Panelists include Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer David Zabel, Executive Producer/Director Greg Nicotero, Executive Producer/Director Dan Percival, Executive Producer/Star Reedus, Executive Producer/Star McBride, and cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

