The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Dead City & Daryl Dixon Updates

Here's an update on AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live S02, Dead City S02, and Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol S02 & S03.

Fans of "The Walking Dead" universe learned to be multi-taskers a long time ago. So even though we're in the middle of AMC's Andrew Lincoln (Rick) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (with S01E03: "Bye" hitting this Sunday), we know we have to keep our radars on the lookout for news on the Norman Reedus & Melissa McBride-starring "Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol" and Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring "Dead City." That's where TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple comes in, doing his part to keep the fanbase as updated as possible (spoilers!) on what the deal is with all three series – and anything else that might be on the horizon – as he did in an interview from late January. Here are the highlights:

More "The Ones Who Live"? "I think it's one of those 'never say never' situations, but I also don't want to tell people how the story ends. So, who knows? Maybe after seeing the end, you'll be like, 'Oh yeah, they can't do another one because of X, Y, and Z.'

"Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol" & "Dead City" Updates: "We're [in postproduction of] Season 2 of 'Daryl,' and they're scouting [locations] on 'Dead City' right now. If I wasn't busy finishing up ['Daryl Dixon'], I would be with them." A month later, Gimple would confirm during a red carpet event for "The Ones Who Lived" that work was already underway on "Daryl Dixon" Season 3 even though an official green light hadn't been given yet. Heading into the weekend, we learned that filming on "Dead City" would be taking place in the Boston area from April through July of this year (and the production team is looking for extras).

The Future of TWD Universe: "We're in the lab right now and [working on] a lot of really strange things that could come to be. I am excited for the other possibilities – but right now, they're just possibilities."

And here's a look back at the image gallery for Sunday night's episode of AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live which was released earlier this week:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

