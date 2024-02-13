Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, preview, the ones who live, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: More Familiar Faces Returning?

When some "hidden history" is revealed, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will include the return of at least one more familiar face.

Article Summary 'The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live' will see at least one more familiar face return.

New spinoff series features Rick Grimes and Michonne, with hidden histories revealed.

Scott M. Gimple hints at unexpected character appearances on the show.

Featurette released during Super Bowl gives fans a glimpse of what's to come.

With less than two weeks to go until AMC & AMC+'s Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, the promotional machine for the spinoff series has been picking up steam in some big ways. Earlier today, EW released an on-set profile that covered a number of topics with Lincoln, Gurira, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, and others. While there are a lot of takeaways from the piece, there was one bit near the end that caught our eye. Obviously, with CRM being the focus of the series, there have been questions about characters from "World Beyond" and Fear the Walking Dead (like Sydney Lemmon's Isabelle). "I think that's probably the expected thing," says Gimple. "And I think it's more unexpected than that, who we may or may not see." But this is where things got "dumpster fires of random speculation" interesting, with the piece adding that "some hidden history" will be revealed during the series – and with that revelation, "the return of at least one familiar face." Let that sink in – and you can expect that to be a topic we address speculation-wise this weekend.

Check out the following behind-the-scenes featurette that was released on Sunday during Super Bowl LVIII – with the cast & creative team offering some new looks & insights into what's to come:

With the series set to premiere on February 25, 2024, here's a look at the latest teaser/behind-the-scenes look at The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – followed by a look back at the previously-released New York Comic Con teaser as well as the road taken to the spinoff:

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Joining Lincoln & Gurira are Pollyanna McIntosh as CRM Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Pearl Thorne, Terry O'Quinn as CRM Major General Beale, and Matthew August Jeffers as Nat.

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!